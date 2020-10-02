Just as house plants are being brought indoors for winter and some not, a friend sent me a house tree. Granted it is a very small one, but one she grew from the seed of her Improved Meyer Lemon tree (Citrus limon “Improved Meyer”). How could I not accept it? Besides, it was a good excuse to get rid of other less-attractive plants.
She assured me it was easy to grow. It is sweeter than other lemons with a hint of tangerine, and picked from the tree it is more flavorful, fragrant, and as with any house plant, it adds beauty.
Its first two years produce glossy green foliage only, followed by year-long small white blooms. Meyer is a slow grower, making it perfect for indoors where it will reach only 4-6 feet. It is a self-pollinator but will have to be hand-pollinated using an artist brush. As the green fruit matures, it ripens to orange-yellow and sweetens as it ripens. It can be planted outside in a protected area where it will reach 10 feet.
When purchasing a Meyer, make sure that it is “Improved Meyer.” When introduced it was an instant hit, but also highly susceptible to and rapidly spread disease. Today’s “Improved,” if grown indoors year-round, is susceptible only to white fly and gnats. Hang sticky traps to control these insects and drench the soil with one-part peroxide to four-parts water to kill soil fungus gnat larvae.
With the exception of the above, care is minimal. Give it full sun, sandy soil preferred for good drainage, and allow the top-soil to dry out slightly while keeping the root area moist. Plant at the same level as in the shipping pot. Meyer is a heavy feeder. Apply 2-1-1 ratio fertilizer April to September. Prune in late winter to keep it compact. For the best-tasting fruit, prune before buds appear and then to one or two for larger fruit.
THINGS TO DO
Europeans called this not hot nor cold time of year “old wives summer.”
• Garden — Cut back summer phlox. Divide peonies only if crowded, as they don’t like to move. Collect seed from Hollyhocks, and Kentucky native wildflowers Anemone virginia, Culver’s root (Veronicastrum virginicum). For prolific blooms on Thanksgiving and Christmas cactus, container azaleas and kalanchoe outside until night temperatures are consistently 50 degrees. Snip cacti branches to shape the plants and to start new plants. Cut sedum stems at an angle, let the stem ends dry, then pot up for new plants. Started in water, new roots will appear in 2-3 weeks when they can be potted up or used to make a living wreath. Lift summer bulbs using a spading fork, wash off dirt, let dry and place so as not to touch in loose moss or other medium. Store in a cool, dry location such as an unheated garage with doors.
• Houseplants — Start acclimating houseplants by moving them between turning off air conditioning and turning on heat. Repot in new soil and clean containers. Do summer house cleaning by dividing, pruning and checking for disease and insects. Isolate plants from those living year-round in the house. House warmth will hatch dormant insects. Dispose of those that are pathetic looking.
• Vegetables — Most plants should be harvested before the first frost or install row covers now to extend the growing season. For how-to, visit Extend Your Vegetable Season (University of Kentucky) at http://www.uky.edu/Ag/Horticulture/seasonextension.pdf.
EVENTS
Now until mid-October: Elk Bugling (Elk and Bison Prairie), Land Between the Lakes. For more information on this and other LBL activities: landbetweenthelakes.com, phone 800-525-7077.
Oct. 14: “Foodie Fun and Decorating with Herbs,” Missouri Botanic Garden, St. Louis. 9:30-11 a.m. Register by Oct. 13 at missouribotanicgarden.org. For more information, phone 314-577-5100.
Reach Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
