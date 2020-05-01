Both the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the local NAACP chapter reacted positively Thursday to McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer’s proposal to put a “symbol of racial unity” on a city-owned water tower alongside Interstate 24.
Clymer proposes to put the symbol — a pair of hands, one black and one white, on an American flag under the words “United We Stand” — on the tower off the westbound portion of the highway immediately opposite Arant Confederate Park in Reidland, where a Confederate flag flies. He presented the idea Wednesday during a Paducah Water Works board meeting.
Randy Beeler, a local SCV member, called Clymer’s proposal “a great idea” in a social media post. He requested some tweaks to the proposed design — namely being sure to not have anything overlapping the image of the flag in the image.
“On behalf of the local chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, we would like to donate the first $500 to the project and challenge the other organizations in Paducah and McCracken County to match (that),” Beeler wrote.
“Most of our members are U.S. veterans and are proud of both flags, and (we) start every meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance.”
Paducah-McCracken County NAACP President J.W. Cleary also supports Clymer’s idea, calling it a win-win for the community.
“They had me kind of in the loop from the start of it — before they actually announced it,” he told The Sun. “I just thought it was terrific.”
Cleary connected the judge-executive’s action and community sentiment with recent controversy in nearby Marshall County, where a Confederate flag was flown in front of the courthouse, causing controversy.
“When they had that problem with their flag, it really came back home to the point of where we need to do something right here locally,” Cleary said. “We’ve been talking about this flag situation (at Arant Confederate Park) for a long time, and it’s kind of like it was on deaf ears and it just makes the NAACP feel good that Judge Clymer came out boldly about it.
“We’re just glad that something of this nature is going to happen.”
Whether the symbol gets put on the tower is up to the city of Paducah leaders because Paducah Water Works is a municipally-owned utility. Mayor Brandi Harless agreed Wednesday that a symbol promoting unity is a worthwhile cause, but she would like to see a more inclusive symbol designed for the project.
The mayor estimated the art installation could cost around $25,000.
Clymer and Harless agree that community contributions should pay for the project. The NAACP is willing to raise money and encourage its members to support the project, Cleary said.
The Paducah Water Works board is expected to speak with Harless about the project in the near future.
Cleary is fine with the design as proposed — having seen it before Clymer’s presentation — but is willing to work toward a more inclusive image as proposed by Harless.
“I’m hoping that we’ll be able to get our heads together and come up with a solution where both sides will be happy. What (Harless) wants to do is make sure that everybody is included which is a great, great idea.
“What we need more than anything is unity … so we need to work this thing together.”
