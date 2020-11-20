Groceries for Good is an annual campaign helping local nonprofits provide food to the community. The Salvation Army, The Merryman House and Paducah Cooperative Ministry are just some of the few nonprofits that you can help support.
From canned goods, to macaroni and oatmeal, The Salvation Army in Paducah feeds 300 families every month. Capt. Monica Horton said that need is growing this year.
“People that normally give are having to give to their neighbors and their family members themselves,” Horton said. “Or, you know, providing food in that way. The need is greater this year because the resources are smaller.”
Horton said feeding hundreds of families takes a lot of support. She said Groceries for Good helps keep them stocked to serve more families.
“People know that people are collecting money to provide food,” Horton said. “Maybe they might reach out. Maybe we might reach others that don’t typically request food, but maybe this year, they’re really in need.”
There are a lot more empty shelves at Paducah Cooperative Ministry. Donations have been down since the pandemic. Donations can help feed hundreds of families.
Executive director Heidi Suhrheinrich said the support from Groceries for Good helps feed 300 households every month.
“It really helps to replenish our shelves and restore a good healthy food pantry,” Suhrheinrich said. “So that we can continue through the holidays and on into the dark, colder months of January and February.”
Suhrheinrich said when you donate, you’re not just helping with food. You’re bringing a little bit of joy into someone’s life.
“If you could see the faces of the people who come and receive a wagon load of groceries and are so grateful,” Suhrheinrich said. “I’ve never seen people more grateful than I’ve seen this year. And it’s really heartwarming to be able to do it.”
The mission of The Merryman House is to save, build and change lives of victims of domestic violence.
Executive Director Mary Foley said they feed survivors in the emergency shelter and non-resident survivors. That’s why Groceries for Good is critical.
“Groceries for Good really comes in and gives us that shot in the arm of emergency food needs that our clients have both nonresidential and residential,” Foley said. “But also it helps us to serve three meals a day out of our dining hall.”
Foley said this gives survivors one less thing to worry about.
“They are feeding bellies,” Foley said. “They are removing stress from those that are caring weights that I would do injustice to be to try to describe. And they’re able to meet their basic physical needs.”
To donate, visit paducahsun.com and click on Groceries For Good.
