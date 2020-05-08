Construction on the next phase of the Greenway Trail begins Monday, the City of Paducah announced Thursday.
After work begins Monday morning, all access to Schultz Park — along the riverside portion of the floodwall — will be restricted to the public until the project is completed. This is expected to be by Labor Day.
This is the fifth phase of the Greenway Trail project and it will extend the trail along the riverfront to Jefferson Street and add enhancements to Schultz Park, including a separate path for cyclists and pedestrians.
The floodwall openings at Water Street and Jefferson Street and on Monroe Street adjacent to the Farmers’ Market will be closed to vehicular, bicycle and pedestrian traffic. Construction vehicles will use the Monroe Street opening during the weekdays.
Access to the Transient Boat Dock and Greenway Trail Phase 4 will be provided through the floodwall openings at North Second Street and Madison and at North Third Street and Harrison. This project does not affect access to the riverfront at the foot of Broadway.
This phase of the project is funded primarily with a Transportation Enhancement Grant administered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The city’s match is funded from the Boyles Trust Fund.
More information on the Greenway Trail can be found at www.paducahky.gov/greenway-trail.
