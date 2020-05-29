Graves County officials arrested a Sedalia woman Wednesday evening after a nearly month-long drug investigation.
Sheriff Jon Hayden said a drug investigation that began April 30 in the Sedalia area led to the arrest of Jerri A. Turner, 54, of Norsworthy Lane.
Graves County sheriff’s detectives and the Kentucky State Police served a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Norsworthy Lane on April 30. During the search, Hayden reported, quantities of crystal methamphetamine, syringes, methamphetamine smoking pipes, sets of electronic scales, marijuana, a quantity of suspected heroin, as well as an assortment of prescription controlled substances were allegedly recovered.
The suspect wasn’t home during the search and officials believe she had been hiding from authorities. She was also wanted on an outstanding indictment warrant from 2019, Hayden said.
At around 7 p.m. Wednesday, deputies found Turner at the Norsworthy Lane residence and placed her under arrest on multiple arrest warrants stemming from this and previous drug investigations, Hayden said.
She was taken to the Graves County Jail.
