The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight burglary of numerous storage units at a storage facility on Ky. 80 East, just south of Mayfield.
Between midnight at 7 a.m., authorities believe suspects broke into numerous outside and inside (climate controlled) storage units. About 30 units sustained damage — broken locks, busted windows, bent framing — and numerous items were taken, including ammunition, firearms, tools, electronic equipment, liquor, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. The value of items stolen exceeds $33,000 dollars in value, authorities said.
Surveillance cameras in the area recorded an image of the vehicle used by the suspects. It appears to be a gray, four-door 2017 or 2018 Nissan Rogue.
Anyone with information about the suspects involved in the theft and damage to property, are asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501, or by Facebook Messenger, Crime Stoppers, or any law enforcement agency.
