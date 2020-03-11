A Wingo man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly trying to stop an argument by shooting at the people who were arguing.
Graves Deputy Zac Smith was sent to an address on South St. Paul Street in Wingo and spoke with people who were trying to move their belongings out of an apartment they had been renting.
During the initial investigation, it was found that Trevor Green, 23, of Wingo had shot at someone inside the residence.
Green was later seen at the residence. According to the incident report, during questioning, Green told deputies he shot toward someone because he was trying to stop the person from arguing any further.
The bullet struck a TV in the room the person was in. Green was arrested and brought to Graves County Jail on the charge of first-degree wanton endangerment.
