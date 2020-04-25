A Graves County man is facing multiple charges following a five-hour standoff with deputies which began Thursday night after his family reported him missing, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s reports indicate Thomas P. Erickson, 61, of Farm Road, was arrested on the following charges: first-degree wanton endangerment, menacing, third-degree terroristic threatening, and alcohol- and public-intoxication.
Deputies, along with Kentucky State Police, were called to southern Graves County near the Lynnville area at 10 p.m. Thursday when family members expressed concern that Erickson, who they said had gone turkey hunting on foot, had not returned home.
According to sheriff’s reports, Erickson, who was located in a dense thicket armed with a semi-automatic handgun, allegedly began threatening to shoot and pointed the weapon at emergency responders. He was disarmed and taken into custody at approximately 3:15 a.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office said.
Erickson refused medical treatment and was transported to the Graves County Jail, according to deputies.
