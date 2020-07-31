A Graves County man was shot early Thursday morning after reportedly kicking in a door and breaking into a home.
Graves Sheriff Jon Hayden reported that at about 3 a.m., a homeowner called 911 to report that a man wearing a mask forced his way into his home while armed with a shotgun. The home is on Ky. 1710 just south of Ky 58 East. The homeowner met the suspect, later identified as James Page II, 19, who reportedly fled the area after getting into a small vehicle.
Deputies went to the area, Hayden said, and were able to find evidence left behind by the suspect.
Then at about 4:45 a.m., the 74-year-old homeowner called 911 again reporting that a man had kicked in his door again, armed with a shotgun. The caller said that he had shot the intruder with a shotgun after the man entered his home and that the intruder had fled on foot, Hayden said.
Minutes later as law enforcement was arriving in the area, Mayfield police found Page just down the road from the residence with a severe shotgun wound to his arm in or near the roadway. Sheriff’s deputies also recovered a shotgun that had been in the suspect’s possession, Hayden reported.
Mayfield-Graves County EMS treated and took Page to a local hospital, but he was later airlifted to an out of state hospital. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening, Hayden said.
Page faces charges of first degree burglary and other related charges.
The homeowner is not facing any criminal charges, Hayden said.
