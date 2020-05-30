Graves Public Library offering curbside service - photo

The Graves County Public Library is still closed but has started curbside service for readers.

 ERIC WALKER/The Mayfield Messenger

MAYFIELD — With some COVID-19 restrictions still in place, the Graves County Public Library is still closed to the public. However, the library is offering a new curbside service.

According to library officials, if cardholders would like any books or movies they can visit the library’s website at www.gravescountypublic library.org and click on the card catalog at the top of the page and search for any items.

Once they have a list together, they can call the library Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and staff members will collect the item and then set up a time for pick-up.

Library staff can also be contacted via Facebook direct message. For any questions, contact the library at 270-247-2911.

The library has also opened its outside book drop. Late fees will not be charged until the library reopens to the public.

The Graves County Public Library has also gone digital for its Summer Reading Program. Using the app ReaderZone, patrons can download it onto any device or visit the website at readerzone.com. Once there, readers can log in with a code and start logging books.

The library has three different codes: one for the adult summer reading, one for a teen summer reading, and one for a children’s summer reading. All of the codes can be found on the Graves County Public Library website and Facebook page, or by calling the library.

The Summer Reading Program will run from June 1-July 31. If someone does not have access to the Internet, ask a librarian about a paper reading log.

