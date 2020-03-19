MAYFIELD — As a senior at Graves County High School back in 1999 and crossing into the 21st century, Jason Doughty considered himself to be pretty straight-laced.
“The rule-follower,” he said.
Working in information technology for a Charlotte, North Carolina, law firm now, Doughty — husband to Allison and father to an 8-year-old girl with another daughter on the way — still follows the straight and narrow.
That’s sort of what makes what Doughty did when he was a member of the Eagles’ boys basketball team in hallowed Rupp Arena so … so … unlike him. And now, the past has resurfaced as it always does in capers like this.
The year was 2000 and Kentucky — and Graves County — was in the midst of March Madness and Sweet 16 fever. The Eagles had defeated neighboring rival Marshall County, 52-40, in the First Region boys basketball tournament championship to complete a seven-game win streak and advance to play at Rupp Arena.
Graves County was scheduled to play Bishop Brossart — champs from the 10th Region — in the first round. Doughty isn’t 100% clear if the team was hanging out in the upper decks of Rupp Arena after their game with Bishop Brossart or if they had gone to watch another game, but he’s clear on one thing:
He does remember etching his name and the year into the metal seats high above the hardwood floor at Rupp.
“Jason Doughty 2000.”
“I do remember vividly doing that and worrying about it for a few weeks after that,” he said.
What would make a teenage boy who happened to run track and cross country and played on the inaugural boys soccer team at Graves County High School commit such an act?
“Scratching my name into something like that was pretty uncharacteristic for me,” Doughty confessed recently. “I don’t know why I decided to do it. I guess I thought I’m here and maybe I’ll scratch my name to let somebody know I was here.”
Somebody eventually did.
In 2019, two Lexington men purchased the discarded upper level Rupp Arena bleachers to sell as University of Kentucky memorabilia under the name, “Big Blue Benches.” Then during the process of cleaning the seats, the men found something marked on one.
“Jason Doughty 2000.”
According to an article in the Lexington Herald-Leader, since no one would likely buy a seat that was vandalized and personalized, they decided to try and locate “Jason Doughty 2000.”
A post was placed on their Facebook page, which eventually caught the eye of Doughty’s sister, Mindy’s friend from Graves County, the former Ginger Anderson. She was a UK alumna and saw Doughty’s name listed among the memorabilia photos.
“She was scrolling down and saw my name and they were looking for a Jason Doughty,” he recalled. “She screen shot it and sent it to me and said, ‘Is this you by chance?’ ”
The jig was up. Twenty years later, Doughty had to step into the spotlight.
“I went to that post and commented on it,” he recalled. “I did a raised-hand emoji that yes, this is me.”
Big Blue Benches decided to let the marked piece go to the marker.
“The first year, it would occasionally come to mind, but it left my memory for a long time,” Doughty said. “I don’t remember the last time I thought about it until my sister’s friend messaged me and I was like, ‘What in the world? How in the heck did these people get ahold of this bench?’
“It’s so funny that it came back up 20 years later,” he said. “It’s just nuts.”
The artifact of Doughty’s high school dark side has no resting place just yet. He admitted he hasn’t asked his wife to place it on the family mantle.
“Every room has a purpose and a décor,” he said. “I have a lot of stuff from my daughter pinned up at work, so I may bring it to work and put it on my desk somewhere.”
A rebel to this day.
