Two Graves County men were arrested last Friday after allegedly conducting a drug deal at a gas station.
Taylor West, 20, of Mayfield was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (cocaine) and with unrelated Graves County indictment warrants (trafficking in methamphetamine and engaging in organized crime).
Michael Ivie, 23, of Farmington was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
They were booked into McCracken County Jail.
Around 5 p.m. Friday, a McCracken County Sheriff’s Office detective was at a local gas station, 3570 Lone Oak Road, and saw an alleged drug transaction between two men at the gas pumps, according to a news release.
The release reports the detective stopped one man at the gas station parking lot and identified him as Ivie, while the other man drove away. Ivie allegedly still held a bag of suspected cocaine in his hand and was arrested. He was also on felony probation.
A sheriff’s deputy located and stopped the other man in the 3100 block of Lone Oak Road, identifying him as West, the release states. He was arrested on outstanding Graves County warrants in an unrelated case. Detectives seized money believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales, while searching West and the vehicle.
