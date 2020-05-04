A renowned figure in the Graves County community died Saturday.
Former Graves County School Board member Kevin Curtsinger passed away Saturday afternoon at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield. He was 57.
Curtsinger was a man with many hats. He owned and operated Allstate Insurance agencies in Mayfield, Murray and Fulton for 22 years in addition to serving with and contributing to a variety of community-oriented organizations, including the Mayfield Rotary Club, YMCA, the Mayfield-Graves County Housing Authority Board, the Wingo Volunteer Fire Department and the Graves County School Board, which he was a part of for 16 years.
A post from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page mourned his passing, calling him “an icon in our community, and a friend to so many.”
Curtsinger was also the longest serving active member of the Wingo Volunteer Fire Department. A post on the organization’s social media reflected on Curtsinger’s life.
“(He) was one of the most dedicated members our department has ever known,” Chief Sherri Jones wrote in the post. “He was our historian, he could tell you when the department started, its first members, and even the first fire truck we ever had. … He was a great man and leaves mighty big shoes to fill.
“There was no other person like Kevin. He was kind-hearted, determined and courageous.”
Funeral arrangements are with the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
A private family graveside service is planned with a public celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Curtsinger’s full obituary can be viewed in today’s edition.
