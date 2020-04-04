The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Graves County Road Department have closed Martin Road at the Obion Creek Branch Bridge in southern Graves County.
The Obion Creek Branch Bridge on Martin Road was ordered closed after an inspection found additional deterioration of the bridge substructure. The Obion Creek Branch Bridge had been restricted to a 3-ton load limit for some time, which restricted it to passenger vehicles only.
The bridge will be closed indefinitely, the cabinet said.
