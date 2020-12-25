Stolen truck

This truck was reported stolen from the Hickory community sometime late Thursday or early Friday. The Graves County Sheriff's Office seeks the public's help in finding it or the person who took it.

 Contributed photo

MAYFIELD — The Graves County Sheriff’s Office asks the public's help in locating a stolen truck and the person who took it.

The truck was taken between 9 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday from the Hickory community, Sgt. Dale Mason reported. The truck has a “Bad Boys Mower” license plate on the front and a black folding bed cover.

There were Christmas gives for a 2-year-old girl in the vehicle along with a child safety seat and a wallet.

If you see this vehicle or know where it is and/or who may have taken it, contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270 247-4501 or Crime Stoppers at 270-443-TELL.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In