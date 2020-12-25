MAYFIELD — The Graves County Sheriff’s Office asks the public's help in locating a stolen truck and the person who took it.
The truck was taken between 9 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday from the Hickory community, Sgt. Dale Mason reported. The truck has a “Bad Boys Mower” license plate on the front and a black folding bed cover.
There were Christmas gives for a 2-year-old girl in the vehicle along with a child safety seat and a wallet.
If you see this vehicle or know where it is and/or who may have taken it, contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270 247-4501 or Crime Stoppers at 270-443-TELL.
