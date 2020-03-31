Amid continually evolving guidance regarding restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, local court systems are weighing how, or even whether, to use technology to facilitate as many hearings as possible.
The most recent order from the Kentucky Supreme Court mentioned technological solutions like videoconferencing for multiple types of necessary hearings, while continuing to restrict the kind of hearings that can be held in person.
But for local attorneys already making use of videoconferencing or handling hearings by phone when possible, there’s one area where they’re reticent to make the technological leap — grand jury proceedings.
The court’s order, enacted last week, does not specifically mention videoconferencing in reference to grand jury proceedings which, generally, must be held within 60 days of a probable cause finding in felony cases.
Justice Shea Nickell said the order can be “implicitly understood” to allow grand jury proceedings over video, as the order “encourages judges to use their discretion to utilize available technologies,” though the order also provides for a 45-day extension to that rule.
But local prosecutors expressed hesitation to adopt a technological solution.
“I don’t believe that’s right,” said Mike Stacy, the commonwealth’s attorney for Carlisle, Ballard, Hickman and Fulton counties.
He expressed concern that defense attorneys could find grounds for appeal if such a proceeding, usually governed by strict rules, was convened differently than usual.
“Right now, we’re all just kind of stumbling around in the dark,” he said, adding that prosecutors across the state had been discussing the issue in depth recently.
Nickell said that Hardin County and other jurisdictions have used videoconferencing for grand juries, which are tasked with deciding whether to indict a suspect after probable cause has been found.
Paducah defense attorney Mark Bryant said he believes it’s already too easy for a prosecutor to secure an indictment, and allowing videoconferencing for such a critical constitutionally guaranteed procedure would make it even easier.
“I don’t think we ought to make it easier to do. I think we ought to make it harder to get indictments,” Bryant said.
“I would file every motion known to man if they were to do something like” holding a videoconference grand jury proceeding.
Bryant said he and other defense attorneys are trying to work together with prosecutors during the restrictions, and that they’re prioritizing cases where people are currently incarcerated.
Dennis Foust, the commonwealth’s attorney for Marshall and Calloway counties, said he’s taking a wait-and-see approach, but isn’t in a rush to seat a grand jury when there’s a provision for an extension in the order, which might expire before the time limit on holding the procedures.
“We’re hopeful that that’s not going to happen … I have a lot of constitutional concerns about doing it,” he said.
“We’re talking about having me in one location, 12 separate grand jurors in separate locations ... then we have witnesses.”
McCracken County Commonwealth’s Attorney Dan Boaz said he’s already had a few cases he’s had to continue past the usual 60 days, but he doesn’t see that the backlog of cases will be too significant to address once usual operations resume.
The court’s order currently is set to expire on April 24.
“We usually do it every other Friday,” Boaz said.
“When we get back up to speed … what we’ll probably have to do is have it every Friday.”
