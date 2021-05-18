Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed Butch Bradley, Jay Simmons, Kenneth Hurt and Erika Mehta as members of the West Kentucky Community & Technical College Board of Directors, school officials announced Monday.
The 10-member board is composed of seven community leaders appointed by the governor and three members consisting of elected representatives from WKCTC faculty, staff and student body. Charles Murphy of Hickman is the current board chairman.
Gorman “Butch” Bradley Jr. of Paducah is an attorney at Grumley, Riley & Stewart P.S.C. He replaces Larry Kelley, whose term has expired. Bradley shall serve for a term expiring April 3, 2026.
Jay Simmons of Mayfield is the superintendent of the Carlisle County Board of Education. He replaces Jeff Simms, whose term has expired. Simmons shall serve for a term expiring April 3, 2026.
Kenneth B. Hurt of Paducah is a tax consultant. He replaces Dennis Lacy, who has resigned. Hurt shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending April 3, 2024.
Erika Anne Mehta of Murray replaces Donna Pearson, who has resigned. Mehta shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending April 3, 2025.
Other board members are Chris Roty of Paducah, Barry McDonald of Mayfield, faculty representative Heather Coltharp of Paducah, staff representative Summer Holland of Benton and 2021 student representative Krystian Clayton of Calvert City.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.