Gov. Andy Beshear has unveiled a 10-point plan to help Kentucky businesses move toward reopening, part of an overall effort to restart the state’s economy.
The plan is designed to help businesses gradually reopen and keep all workers and patrons safe while doing so, the governor said Tuesday afternoon, during his daily COVID-19 briefing.
“There are things that are similar to all businesses, things that are in the White House’s plan (for reopening),” he said.
The governor’s rollout of his “Healthy at Work” initiative started Monday with the phased reopening of health care services.
The 10-point business plan includes:
• Continue telework where possible.
• Phased return to work.
• Onsite temperature/health checks.
• Universal masks and other necessary PPE.
• Enforce social distancing.
• Limit face-to-face meetings.
• Special accommodations.
• Testing plan.
• Sanitizer/hand wash stations.
• Close common areas.
The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is planning a webinar next week that will include information on how local businesses can prepare for reopening, said Sandra Wilson, chamber president.
“A lot of the local businesses that are independently owned may not have a specific trade association to help them,” Wilson said. “Hopefully, we’re their trade association.”
The governor also announced Tuesday that, by May 11, everybody working for or visiting an essential business that is reopening should be wearing a mask.
A mask should be worn by everyone entering any place of business where social distancing of keeping at least 6 feet apart might be broken, Beshear said.
Masks need to cover a person’s nose and go beneath their mouth.
“This isn’t something you can be fined for,” Beshear said. “And, no one is going to be arrested for not wearing a mask. But should you (wear a mask) if you’re going to the grocery store? Yes.
“None of us knows is we are infected but asymptomatic with this virus. This protects you and other people.”
