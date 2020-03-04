PRINCETON — The Goody’s store off U.S. 62 may be gone, but Princeton has “traded up” with the opening of a Gordmans off-price store in the same location.
The Princeton Gordmans hosted a grand opening ceremony Tuesday after having a “soft” opening Monday.
Goody’s and Gordmans are both owned by Stage Stores Inc., as are Peebles, Bealls and Palais Royal. Over time, those properties will all transform to Gordmans stores.
“We will convert 700 stores to Gordmans this year,” Princeton store manager Terri Babb said. “We’re trying to make Gordmans the No. 1 off-price retailing chain in the U.S.”
Gordmans offers a variety of items, including men’s and women’s clothing, children’s clothing, beauty products, electronics and some food products.
Other Gordmans store locations in Kentucky that opened Tuesday included Bardstown, Beaver Dam, Central City, Danville, Glasgow, Harlan, Hazard, Henderson, Hopkinsville, Leitchfield, London, Louisa, Madisonville, Mayfield, Maysville, Morehead, Mount Sterling, Paintsville, Paris, Princeton, Russellville, Shelbyville, Somerset, South Williamson and Winchester.
A store will open in Campbellsville on March 17 and in Murray on March 31.
The store offers pickup for Amazon orders, enabling people who buy items online through Amazon to pick up their orders at Gordmans.
“If you order from Amazon, you can pick your items up here and, hopefully, you will continue to shop at Gordmans while you pick up your package,” Babb said.
Before the ribbon-cutting, Babb presented a check for $1,000 to Caldwell County High School. CCHS Principal Christy Phelps and seniors Belle Englebright, Maggie Ginn, Ben Holt, Chasie Phelps, Adarius Riley and Savanna Tays accepted the check on behalf of the school.
Babb said that Gordmans often gives back to its stores’ community, having given $1 million to schools.
As customers came into the store Tuesday, customer service associates handed out scratch-off discount cards that gave up to a $100 discount off of store items. They also received a Gordmans cooler bag.
Gordmans, located at 300 U.S. 62 in Princeton, is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.
