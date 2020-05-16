Stage Stores Inc. announced Sunday that it has filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division.
Stage Stores owns Gordmans, Peebles, Bealls and Palais Royal and is based in Houston. Gordmans stores — previously doing business as Goody’s — opened in Mayfield, Princeton, Hopkinsville and Madisonville in early March just before the COVID-19 pandemic brought several changes to the American business landscape.
The company will seek bids for a sale of the business or any of its assets and initiate an orderly wind-down of operations. It will terminate the wind-down at certain locations if it receives a viable bid.
Stage Stores anticipated that the first phase of 557 stores would open Friday, the second phase of 67 stores is expected to open May 28 and the balance of the chain is expected to open June 4 under the company’s reorganization plan.
Michael Glazer, president and CEO of Stage Stores, said the health and safety of the stores’ associates and guests is important to the company.
“We will continue to follow health authorities’ recommendations and industry best practices as we reopen to ensure our associates and guests feel comfortable shopping in our stores,” he said.
As part of the wind‑down, Stage Stores expects to honor existing customer programs, including gift cards and returns, for the first 30 days after a store reopens.
