After closing its stores, donation centers and career services locations, Goodwill Industries of Kentucky has launched a COVID-19 support and resource portal as a guide for people who need connections to necessities and services during the ongoing pandemic.
The support and resource portal — found online at goodwillky.org/resources — includes a listing of statewide community services, financial resources and food assistance programs as well as information on housing, employment, mental health and volunteer and donation opportunities.
The support and resource portal will be updated as more resources are provided or established.
Goodwill encourages people and organizations to share the resources with those who may be in need as the spread of the novel coronavirus continues.
