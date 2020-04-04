Goodwill Industries of Kentucky announced this week it will furlough approximately 1,000 of its retail employees related to revenue losses connected to COVID-19.
The furloughs are a result of lost revenue due to the temporary closing of its 66 stores due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.
The organization said it will continue to provide furloughed employees the benefits they currently receive for as long as possible and expects to bring them back as stores open.
Goodwill of Kentucky has a Paducah location at 2560 Lone Oak Road.
In addition, Goodwill is eliminating approximately 20% of its payroll for administrative and career services positions. Remaining staff will have a salary reduction according to their level of pay.
