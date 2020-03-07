The “Good Sport Bill,” a measure developed by a Paducah legislator that establishes consequences for people who threaten sports officials, passed through the House Committee on Judiciary this week.
“According to a survey by the National Association of Sports Officials, more than 47% of male officials and 44% of female officials have felt unsafe or feared for their safety because of an administrator, coach, player or spectator’s behavior,” said Rep. Randy Bridges, R-Paducah, the bill’s primary sponsor.
“We are taking the necessary step to protect these officials and prevent future incidents while sending a message that actions have consequences.”
The bill, officially House Bill 65, is also a collaborative effort between House Majority Whip Chad McCoy, R-Bardstown, Rep. Brandon Reed, R-Hodgenville, and Kentucky High School Athletic Association Commissioner Julian Tackett.
It was created after referee Kenny Culp, of Paducah, was assaulted in April 2019 during a youth basketball tournament at the Paducah Regional Sports Plex. Culp, then 61, was knocked unconscious and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment.
Michigan coach Keyon Menifield, then 40, was charged with felony assault. Witness reports indicated Menifield and Culp had a disagreement during a game. Culp turned to walk away and Menifield allegedly punched him, rendering him unconscious. An April jury trial is scheduled, according to online court records.
Culp joined Bridges at the committee to testify in support of the bill.
The bill’s proposed legislation adds a new offense of intimidation of a sports official. It concerns: “direct or indirect threats if the threat communicates present or future physical injury to any person, causing damage to property, subjects any person to physical confinement or restraint, and intends to harm health, safety, business, financial condition or personal relationships,” as paraphrased in a news release. The offense of intimidation of a sports official would be a Class A misdemeanor.
“The No. 1 thing is stop the violence,” Bridges told The Sun. “That is priority one and then the secondary part of it that I wasn’t aware of was — I’ve been in discussions with Commissioner Tackett of KHSAA and … the lack of officials is to the critical point where they actually in some places had to cancel or delay athletic competitions because they couldn’t get the officials.”
He said officials in Kentucky have dropped from 4,300 to less than 3,700.
“It’s the lowest it’s been since 2002, the number of sports officials available for Kentucky, KHSAA,” Bridges said. “That’s just one entity, but that’s probably the biggest entity that’s over officials here in Kentucky.”
Next, Bridges said the bill will go to the House floor for consideration during the coming weeks of the Kentucky General Assembly regular session.
