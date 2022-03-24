Turkey gobblers are well aware that spring has sprung and have been acting accordingly even before winter officially expired at the first of this week.
Long-bearded toms have been gobbling and strutting with sincerity of late as their hormones rise with the onset of the wild turkey breeding season. The peak of turkey vocalizations could come within a matter to days - much to benefit of Kentucky’s youngest and earliest turkey hunters.
Next weekend, April 2-3, is Kentucky’s annual youth turkey hunting season. The Saturday-Sunday season is for hunters younger than 16 who are accompanied by adult overseers.
The youth turkey season gives the fledgling hunters a couple of advantages over those taking part in the regular gobbler season, which starts two weeks later. The youth hunt usually puts the kid hunters out there when tom turkeys are sounding off at the maximum level, a confidence booster and an aid in the calling strategy. But not to be underrated is that the youth weekend is the first turkey hunting of the spring, a time when gobblers are less on their guard against deception by man-made turkey calls.
The adult partners of the junior hunters are there primarily for safety guidance, but they also can assist, including calling turkeys for the kid hunters. Only the youth, however, can take turkeys.
Each youth hunter’s supervising adult, someone age 18 or older, must stay in position to take control of the kid hunter’s shotgun (or bow or crossbow) at all times for safety purposes.
Any youth hunter 12-15 in age must have a youth hunting license and youth spring turkey permit. Also, hunters 12-15 are required to have certification from completion of an approved hunter education course.
Young hunters under age 12 are exempted from license and turkey permit requirements as well as hunter education completion. They are still eligible to hunt if they have the standard close adult supervision.
All other turkey hunting regulations are the same for youth hunters as for adults.
The youth hunt harvest applies to the overall spring gobbler season limit, which is two male turkeys or turkeys with visible beards for the entire spring season. (Youth hunters also can take part in the regular spring gobbler season that this year is April 16-May 8.)
The “turkeys with visible beards” wording covers the taking of easily mistaken-for-gobbler bearded hens. Typically, about one percent of Kentucky’s spring harvest is made up of bearded hens.
If a hunter is to take two gobblers during the season, they must be taken on different days. Regulations limit each hunter to no more than one turkey harvested on any single day.
A youth turkey permit allows the taking of a single gobbler. A successful youth hunter can buy a second youth turkey permit that will allow him to take a second gobbler. Youngsters also can turkey hunt during the 23-day regular spring gobbler season.
• • •
Fort Massac’s Fairgrounds Pond at Metropolis beginning today offers trout fishing in the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ spring trout program.
Part of a IDNR stocking effort at 57 ponds, lakes and streams throughout Illinois, Fairgrounds Pond recently received a release of catchable size rainbow trout to sustain fruitful fishing in the “put-and-take” program. A combined total of approximately 80,000 trout are stocked in those sites statewide.
Trout harvest was prevented at the Fort Massac pond and other program sites until today’s opening day.
Trout anglers must have a fishing license and an Illinois Inland Trout Stamp unless they are younger than 16, blind or disabled or an Illinois resident on leave from military duty. The daily creel limit on trout is five fish, although there is no size limit.
Elsewhere in southernmost Illinois, Ferne Clyffe State Park Lake in Johnson County also is stocked for the spring trout program.
• • •
The Land Between the Lakes’ Woodlands Nature Station is marking spring and celebrating school kids’ spring break with a series of themed programs, crafts, games and hikes starting next Saturday, April 2, and running through the next weekend, concluding Sunday, April 10.
• • •
“A Sensational Spring Break” is packed with kid-oriented and family-friendly daily activities at and around the wildlife center during the nine-day observation. Programs are nature and wildlife oriented, many involving resident critters housed at the Nature Station.
The daily schedule is available at the website www.landbetweenthelakes.us.
The Woodlands Nature Station is now open daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults ages 18 and up, $5 for children ages 5-17, and free for children under 4. Throughout the season, animal-themed programs continue daily and are included in the cost of admission.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. E-mail outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
