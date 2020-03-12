Today
Adult Sewing Club: 9 a.m., McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office, 2025 New Holt Road, 270-554-9520.
School Block Challenge: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., National Quilt Museum, 215 Jefferson St., $5-$11, 270-442-8856.
Musica! Celebration of Music — with a Visual Twist: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., National Quilt Museum, 215 Jefferson St., $5-$11, 270-442-8856.
The Whole is Greater than the Sum of its Parts: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., National Quilt Museum, 215 Jefferson St., $5-$11, 270-442-8856.
Heat & Light: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Yeiser Art Center, 200 Broadway St., 270-442-2453.
Care of Indoor Plants 101: 7 p.m., McCracken County Public Library, 555 Washington St., 270-442-2510.
Native Gardens: 7:30 p.m., Market House Theatre, 132 Market House Square, $14-$22, 270-444-6828.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz: 8-10 p.m., Dry Ground Brewing Company, 3121 Broadway St., 270-201-2096.
Open Mic Night Showcase: 8 p.m., Silent Brigade Distillery, 426 Broadway St., 270-709-3242.
Friday
The Whole is Greater than the Sum of its Parts: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., National Quilt Museum, 215 Jefferson St., $5-$11, 270-442-8856.
School Block Challenge: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., National Quilt Museum, 215 Jefferson St., $5-$11, 270-442-8856.
Musica! Celebration of Music — with a Visual Twist: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., National Quilt Museum, 215 Jefferson St., $5-$11, 270-442-8856.
Heat & Light: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Yeiser Art Center, 200 Broadway St., 270-442-2453.
Black Eyed Susans: 6 p.m., Warehouse 11, 3009 Old Husbands Road, 270-443-5222.
Steven Green: 7 p.m., Paducah Beer Werks, 301 N. Fourth St., 270-933-1265.
"The Shining": 7 p.m., Maiden Alley Cinema, 112 Maiden Alley, 270-442-7723.
Native Gardens: 7:30 p.m., Market House Theatre, 132 Market House Square, $14-$22, 270-444-6828.
J.D. Wilkes & Jake Book: 8 p.m., Dry Ground Brewing Company, 3121 Broadway St., 270-201-2096.
Cantageous Band: 8 p.m., Night Moves Cocktail Bar, 3201 Olivet Church Road, Suite H, 270-557-7722.
Saturday
The Whole is Greater than the Sum of its Parts: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., National Quilt Museum, 215 Jefferson St., $5-$11, 270-442-8856.
School Block Challenge: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., National Quilt Museum, 215 Jefferson St., $5-$11, 270-442-8856.
Musica! Celebration of Music — with a Visual Twist: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., National Quilt Museum, 215 Jefferson St., $5-$11, 270-442-8856.
Heat & Light: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Yeiser Art Center, 200 Broadway St., 270-442-2453.
"The Shining": 4 p.m., 7 p.m., Maiden Alley Cinema, 112 Maiden Alley, 270-442-7723.
Ryan Gilchrist: 6 p.m., Warehouse 11, 3009 Old Husbands Road, 270-443-5222.
Native Gardens: 7:30 p.m., Market House Theatre, 132 Market House Square, $14-$22, 270-444-6828.
Backstage Pass with Fate McAfee: WKCTC Clemens Fine Arts Center, 4810 Alben Barkley Drive, $5-$10, 270-534-3213.
The Paducah Symphony Orchestra plays Beethoven’s "Pastoral" Symphony: 7:30 p.m., Carson Center, 100 Kentucky Ave., $21-$48, 270-450-4444.
Lung, Daywaster and Parasite Diet: 8 p.m., Dry Ground Brewing Company, 3121 Broadway St., 270-201-2096.
Memphis Yahoos: 8 p.m., Night Moves Cocktail Bar, 3201 Olivet Church Road, Suite H, 270-557-7722.
King Krater, Vibrolas and Sarsen Circle: 9 p.m., Paducah Beer Werks, 301 N. Fourth St., 270-933-1265.
Sunday
The Whole is Greater than the Sum of its Parts: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., National Quilt Museum, 215 Jefferson St., $5-$11, 270-442-8856.
School Block Challenge: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., National Quilt Museum, 215 Jefferson St., $5-$11, 270-442-8856.
Musica! Celebration of Music — with a Visual Twist: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., National Quilt Museum, 215 Jefferson St., $5-$11, 270-442-8856.
Bend & Brew Yoga: 1-2:30 p.m., Dry Ground Brewing Company, 3121 Broadway St., $15, 270-201-2096.
"The Shining": 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m., Maiden Alley Cinema, 112 Maiden Alley, 270-442-7723.
Native Gardens: 2:30 p.m., Market House Theatre, 132 Market House Square, $14-$22, 270-444-6828.
