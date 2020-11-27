It is time to clean tools and put them away for the winter. Normally that is what I would recommend this time of year. But it seems as though autumn will not let go this year. There always are some tools that are handy year-round and they need annual care as well.
First gather up all of your tools, sort by types, prioritize by most requiring sharpening and repair, and what will be used over winter. Lastly, discard those not worth constant repair or sharpening.
Second, assemble supplies — sharp files (flat, curved and rasp in several sizes), different sandpaper grades, steel wool, sanding blocks, floor paste, motor oil, 3-in-1 oil, rags and paper towels. Dental tools are handy for getting into difficult spots, and screws, nails, a screwdriver, and a hammer for repairs.
Third, set up a work area with tools and supplies. Remove dirt, let dry and proceed.
My first step is to tackle wood parts. I like wooden handles, as they are easier on my hands and to repair. Lightly sand, wipe with a tack cloth to remove particles, and then rub in paste wax, let dry and buff. Tung oil is equally good but requires several coats and more time.
Fiberglas only needs washing. Use a toothbrush to get into the crevices.
Metal parts should be cleaned throughout the year. Always rinse off dirt and dry tools before storing. Place handled tools in a bucket of construction sand and motor oil. The sand smooths, and the oil prevents rust. At the annual clean-up, sand all parts, file down spurs and nicks, sharpen blades and store in a new batch of sand and motor oil. Apply WD-40 to hinges to loosen up their action. File with the blade tip facing away from you and at a slight angle to give a sharp edge. For curved edges, use a rounded file, turning it as you file in one motion.
Secure large tools in a vise to allow easier sharpening.
For me, it is easier to file my hand tools as they are used. It keeps the blades sharper, making cutting branches taking less effort on your part.
Make your sanding block by stapling sandpaper on a wooden block that fits your hand, along with a large or small-enough bock to remove rust from all the tool’s parts.
Lastly, don’t share your tools. They will last much longer, and you know where they are.
THINGS TO DO
Holly, the flower of the month, is said to be a predictor of winter. Few berries mean a mild winter, lots of berries mean a harsh winter.
• Garden — Plant Asiatic lilies in the ground as soon as they are received or pot up to store in an unheated outbuilding. Protect container plants by surrounding with chicken wire (6 inches wider than the pot’s diameter) and fill with dry leaves for insulation.
• Trees — Tree chips left by tree companies should be turned. If not possible, spread them loosely through another garden to prevent souring. If the pile smells like ammonia, it has soured with a pH of 1.8-3.6, and that is enough to kill most plants.
• Vegetables — Southern tradition is to plant garlic this weekend. Plant new asparagus, cut back old foliage, and it and rhubarb with mulch. Dig root crops but let parsnips sweeten in the ground for another month.
• Gifts — “The 20-30 Something Garden Guide: No-Fuss, Down and Dirty, Gardening 101 for Anyone Who Wants to Grow Stuff,” by Dee Nash. “Cool Flowers, How to Grow and Enjoy Long-Blooming Hardy Annual Flowers Using Cool Weather Techniques” by Lisa Mason Ziegler. Both $17.95 from St. Lynn’s Press.
• Roses — Pre-order for spring delivery. Contact the American Rose Society (800-637-6534) for free-advice from area Consulting Rosarians as to best selection and source.
