Paula and Robert Grosz, of Murray’s Whisky Ridge Farm, work together Thursday at their booth for Paducah’s new Thursday Mid-day Market on Southside, which launched this week. The couple offered jams and jellies for customers, along with pickled products, such as pickled habanero carrots. The city now offers three farmers market locations at different times: Downtown Paducah Homegrown Farmers Market at 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; Tuesday Mid-week Market at Carson Park, 3-7 p.m. Tuesday; and the new farmers market on Southside, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday. The Southside location is at the Laborers’ International Union Local 1214, 1415 S. Third St.
Get your jams and jellies
- By KELLEY FERRELL kferrell@paducahsun.com
