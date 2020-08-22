Representatives of Geronimo Energy will be at the Butler Building in Princeton on Tuesday to answer the public’s questions about two solar energy projects that are scheduled to be built near Fredonia.
Information meetings also will be available later in the day online or via telephone. The Caldwell County School Board approved the use of the Butler Building auditorium for the forum at its meeting Monday.
The two projects, called Caldwell Solar and Golden Solar, will be located near the Fredonia Quarry near Ky. 91.
Caldwell Solar is projected to have an operational capacity of 200 megawatts over 2,000 acres. It is scheduled to be completed by December 2023 and will have a carbon dioxide emissions offset of 306,000 metric tons — about 337,300 short tons — per year, what Geronimo states is the equivalent of taking 66,000 cars off the road.
The capital investment for Caldwell Solar is projected at $317 million and will provide seven full-time jobs. The estimated tax revenue is $6.6 million over 25 years of operation.
Golden Solar is projected to have an operational capacity of 100 megawatts over 1,000 acres. It is scheduled to be completed by December 2022 and will have a carbon dioxide emissions offset of 153,000 metric tons — about 168,600 short tons — per year, what Geronimo states is the equivalent of taking 33,000 cars off the road.
The capital investment for Golden Solar is projected at $158 million and will provide four full-time jobs. The estimated tax revenue is $3.3 million over 25 years of operation.
Separate informational meetings will be held for the two projects.
• Caldwell Solar: The Caldwell Solar virtual meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be accessible by internet or telephone and requires registration prior to the meeting. To register for the meeting, go to geronimoenergy.com/caldwell.
The project presentation will be posted to the project website following the meeting. Comments and questions will be solicited during the meeting and also can be submitted following the meeting.
For those who do not want to access the meeting online or via telephone, project representatives will be available for an in-person discussion for the public to ask questions and obtain information about the project from 9 a.m. to noon at the Butler Building auditorium at 612 W. Washington St.
Due to COVID restrictions, those in attendance must reserve a time to meet during this time window by contacting Geronimo by email or phone. The in-person office hours will comply with any social distancing and public gathering requirements.
To reserve a time to meet, or if to ask questions regarding the Caldwell Solar Project, people can contact Geronimo at 952-358-5693 or CaldwellSolar@geronimo energy.com.
• Golden Solar: The Golden Solar virtual meeting begins at 7 p.m. and also will be accessible by internet or telephone and requires registration prior to the meeting. To register for the meeting, go to geronimoenergy.com/golden.
The project presentation will be posted to the project website following the meeting. Comments and questions will be solicited during the meeting and can also be submitted following the meeting.
For those unable to access the Golden Solar project meeting by internet or phone, project representatives will be available for an in-person discussion for the public to ask questions and obtain information about the project from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Butler Building auditorium.
Due to COVID restrictions, attendees must reserve a time to meet during this time window by contacting Geronimo Energy by email or phone. The in-person office hours will comply with any social distancing and public gathering requirements. To reserve a time to meet, or if to ask questions regarding the Golden Solar Project, contact Geronimo at 952-358-5693 or GoldenSolar@geronimoenergy.com.
Information sheets will be available at the Butler Building auditorium forums.
Geronimo representatives have said they are a “good neighbor” to communities where it has set up operations. At the school board meeting on Monday, Superintendent Nate Huggins thanked Geronimo Energy associate developer Elli DeBlieck for the company’s donation of $2,000 to help cover COVID-19 expenses.
