Paducah is known for its Lighted Dogwood Trail that winds through the town each year in April — depending on the weather. The spot-lighted classic white flowering dogwoods (Cornus floridia) are complemented by pink and red varieties. Korean dogwoods (C. kousa) are being added to extend the season into May.
Now the dogwood season can be extended even into summer by planting Roughleaf dogwood (C. drummundii), whose creamy white flowers become white fruit on reddish brackets from August to October.
The name Roughleaf is not very complimentary, which might explain why it is not easily found on the commercial market. That’s a shame, as it is beautiful when in bloom and full of berries. It would be worth growing just for the berries which attract butterflies, birds and other small wildlife for food and nesting.
It is a fast and hardy grower that spreads by suckers, allowing us to select how it is used in the landscape. It can be a shrub, multi-stemmed or single-stem much as crape myrtle. Spreading is controlled by cutting the suckers or mowing.
Roughleaf is so called for its rough-to-the-touch upper leaf surface that is covered with rough hairs. Botanically, it was named for Scottish naturalist Thomas Drummund, who did most of his plant collecting in Texas.
Despite its name, it is very tolerant and adaptable. It grows in wet to dry locations, though best in moist soils. Soil tolerance is from alkaline to acid, and sandy to clay. It tolerates part shade to shade, and cold. There are few diseases that are not serious if the tree is healthy.
The Roughleaf dogwood is McCracken County Beautification Board’s Annual Arbor Day Giveaway tree this year. The seedlings (one per adult) will be available at the Arbor Day Drive-Through Tree Giveaway on April 2 (first Friday) at the McCracken County Library parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
THINGS TO DO
On March 27, 1912, first lady Helen Taft and the Japanese ambassador’s wife planted the first two of 3,020 Japanese-donated cherry trees in Washington, D.C.
• Garden — The ground is soft, perfect for pulling weeds, many of which are already in bloom and a few going to seed. Dig shallow rooted, spot spray tap roots. Spray for specific weeds. Broadleafs will be killed by broadleaf herbicides. Farm store 10% vinegar will kill weeds between cracks. Spray on an overcast, calm windy day to avoid chemical drift.
Magic lily foliage is at maturity. Mark its location to avoid digging it up accidentally once the foliage dies back. The bloom usually emerges Aug. 1.
• Houseplants — Divide aloe vera, anthurium, Boston fern, and cast-iron plant. Move cacti and Christmas cacti to a lighter and warmer spot. Begin watering by soaking and letting all water drain. Keep bromeliad cups full of water.
• Trees — Each plant has a best time to prune. Prune pines as new growth appears, arborvitae now or mid-summer, juniper in April and May, deciduous trees before they leaf out, and boxwood any time. Remove shrubs that have over 50% die back.
• Vegetables — Direct sow this week: cilantro and dill, cabbage family, carrots, greens, mustard and turnip. Note on the seed packet date sown and keep packets in a file box in a cool place.
If space is limited, interplant attractive vegetables in the flower bed. Horseradish and mint spread. To control, plant them in a large landscape container along with annuals or sink a container in the ground. Fertilize rhubarb with 5-10-10 according to directions. More is not better.
• Virtual events — Now-April 16, Lyon County Master Gardeners Native Plant Sale. To order: lcmga.yosite.com, or 270-388-2341. Pick up plants and attend lectures 8 a.m.-noon on April 24, UK Extension Office, Eddyville.
• In-person events — April 10, Native Plant Sale, Cheekwood Gardens, Nashville, Tennessee, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Phone 615-356-8000, or visit cheekwood.org.
April 10-11, Pollinator Fair Days, Missouri Botanical Garden, St. Louis. Phone 314-577-0888, or visit missouribotanicalgarden.org.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof@att.net.
