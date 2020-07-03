Last year a friend gave me some of her home-grown pears. All that she knew about them was that they were a very old Keiffer variety and a wonderful tasting pear.
It is very old, as in 1863 Peter Kieffer harvested the first Kieffer pear, a cross between Sand pear (Chinese) and Bartlett (European) that carries the best of both varieties. By 1922, it was grown more than any other pear except Bartlett, considered better than Bartlett and second only to apples. Among nurserymen, it immediately was popular for its fruit uniformity, ease of growth and producing its first crop on young trees. It was a favorite of consumers as well.
An easy grower, it needs full sun and heavy soil to support its deep root, acidic and well-drained. It endures heat, cold, drought and flooding and is the least susceptible to blight. They are almost as hardy as apples. A standard is 15-25 feet tall and wide that initially grows 24 inches a year. Dwarf varieties are ideal for smaller yards, easier to maintain and harvest due to their maximum size.
Arbor Day Organization calls it an unexpected delight.
My garden friend said that the deer and other critters do eat the hard pears, leaving those above their reach for her. But to the mature size, she is unable to prune the upper branches and picks those left untouched by the deer.
It is a self-pollinator but produces a greater crop when planted with another Kieffer or Bartlett.
Early spring, small white flowers appear and by mid-September to mid-October the pears are hard, ready to pick and ripen off the tree. Store the large fruit in a cool place that is just above freezing until ready to eat and then move to a warm location to ripen. Fall foliage is a golden bronze that stands out in the garden.
When ripe, the fruit’s skin is golden yellow. Its coarse white flesh is crisp, juicy and loaded with vitamins. It is said that the flavor is improved by cooking, but I found it flavorful raw.
Gardeners always look forward to the next season. Order Keiffer now for fall planting. You can get dwarf or standard, container or balled, and expensive to reasonable, online. Greenthumbsgarden.com, Lexington, TN 731-968-9273, sells ready to plant trees.
THINGS TO DO
“Dog Days” (July 3-Aug. 11) are here. They are so called because the Greeks and Romans believed that Sirius, the dog star, brought the heat of summer during that time.
• 15-minute gardening — Prevent birds from flying into windows and sliding glass doors by hanging or adhering bird and other design silhouettes.
• Garden — To get rid of the silvery slime tracery left on concrete by slugs, pour vinegar on it in the morning. Nightly remove daylily’s spent flowers. Cut its stems to the ground when all flowers have bloomed. To force more fall aster and phlox growth, cut back phlox to 10-20 inches.
• Vegetable — Harvest thyme in the morning. Squash blossoms and buds are edible as a garnish, ingredient, stuffed or fried. Pick more of the downy male flowers that open a week prior to female, as not as many male flowers are needed as female. Without an ovary, they hold more stuffing.
Harvest fruits before maturity, usually 6-8 inches. Scalloped squash should be 3-6 inches and stems dry and skin firm. Plants start losing their flavor when picked. Pick just before serving, canning, freezing or pickling. To prolong the shelf-life of cucumbers, store them in the vegetable hydrator or the warmest place in the refrigerator. If cold, they will get mushy much faster. Save seed packets, as the plant’s picture will give an indication of the plant’s mature color.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
