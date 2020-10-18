Milner & Orr Funeral Home will host preplanning seminars at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital Community Room in Paducah.
All are welcome to join, and a reservation is needed as social distancing will be in place for the safety of all guests.
Kevin Gaffney, prearrangement specialist with Kentucky Funeral Directors Life Insurance Company, is expected to present information and answer questions about advance funeral planning.
Preplanning is important for several reasons, Milner & Orr stated. This can benefit both you and your family — providing peace of mind now that your wishes will be granted and in the future making your family’s difficult days a little easier. Many people find that preplanning saves time and money.
To make a reservation, call Milner & Orr Funeral Home at 270-442-5100. Reservations also can be made on its website, www.milnerandorr.com.
