Fulton County was among three Kentucky counties to be awarded funds this week for access roads to spur development at industrial parks.
“Even as we battle and sacrifice to save lives and control the spread of COVID-19, we still are working to grow our Kentucky economy,” said Gov. Andy Beshear, who announced the funds Monday.
“The work of growing our economy includes creating a favorable environment for manufacturing. That, in turn, requires more than just acreage. It requires investment in vital infrastructure, which includes access roads,” Beshear said. “We want our communities to be able to capitalize on development opportunities, but opportunity has to be met by preparation.”
In Fulton County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has agreed to provide up to $146,500 to Fulton County Fiscal Court toward design and construction of a boulevard entrance to a new industrial park. The site, which is in the City of Fulton, is contiguous to rail lines and less than a mile from the Interstate 69 corridor. It will be able to accommodate as many as seven small manufacturers or distribution companies, potentially providing hundreds of jobs.
“This park is a joint venture between Fulton and Hickman counties,” Fulton County Judge-Executive Jim Martin said. “We appreciate that Gov. Beshear understands the value of our counties working together. Thank you, Gov. Beshear and (Transportation) Secretary (Jim) Gray, for supporting this park and our partnership with funding of this access road. This industrial park represents new economic opportunity for our counties.”
Hickman County Judge-Executive Kenny Wilson also expressed sincere appreciation for the funding.
“The joint venture of economic development between Fulton and Hickman counties will be jump-started with this funding award. This award is an integral part as we strive to bring new jobs and greater economic opportunity to Fulton and Hickman counties,” Wilson said.
City of Fulton Mayor David Prater said the project is significant not just for Fulton and Hickman counties but for the entire Jackson Purchase.
“On behalf of the City of Fulton, I would like to thank Gov. Beshear and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for their forethought in awarding funds to energize our joint venture Industrial Park. I look forward to the future economic growth of both Fulton and Hickman counties due to this award,” Prater said.
Warren and Barren counties received similar funding.
