A 10-year-old McCracken County boy, who began suffering severe abdominal pain weeks after getting COVID-19, is now recovering at home.
Pryce Harper, a student at Concord Elementary, was diagnosed with COVID-19 about five weeks ago, said his mother, Jill Hobbs. It appeared that Pryce had a mild case of the disease.
But on March 1, Pryce had to be taken to his doctor’s office due to abdominal pain.
“We’re talking about consistent and persistent pain in his abdomen, coupled with the occasional sharp pains, that knife-jabbing pain every 20 to 30 minutes,” Hobbs said. Hobbs said initially, she thought her son had appendicitis. But a CT scan revealed he had mesenteric lymphadenitis, inflammation of the lymph nodes in the intestinal area.
“It wasn’t until we saw Dr. (Kyle) Turnbo and Dr. (Isaac) Mittendorf, and ultimately had all the tests run in the ER in the hospital to where they confirmed that COVID, the virus of COVID, ultimately attacked his insides, if you will, attacked those lymph nodes and ultimately yes, was the culprit of all of his ailments, all of his pain,” Hobbs said.
The pain went from bad to worse, and Pryce had to go to the emergency room two days later.
“It felt like somebody was jabbing a knife in your stomach,” Pryce said.
“As a mother, just sitting back, feeling completely helpless, watching your child suffer, not being able to do anything about it is just about the most brutal feeling you can have,” Hobbs said.
Harper was discharged from the ER early Thursday morning. But Hobbs said her son’s pain medication was not having an effect, and his pain continued to get worse. So Harper was admitted back into the hospital Saturday and spent two nights there, before returning home Monday.
“There’s no place like home,” Pryce said.
Hobbs said her son’s pain decreased significantly on Tuesday. He will continue to take his medication and is expected to make a full recovery.
“It has been the most humbling experience, truly, to have people that you don’t even know going to church and putting your son’s name on their prayer list,” Hobbs said.
While Pryce is dealing with the physical toll of COVID-19, Hobbs is also worried about his emotional state. She said her son has shown anxiety about going back to school after being accustomed to months of virtual learning at home.
“I think it’s important that we, as adults, don’t forget about these children in this pandemic, and what this pandemic has done to their little minds and their hearts,” Hobbs said. “And this is my fearless child. This is the kid that tends to be a little defiant and challenge the status quo, no fear, and he is really struggling and has really struggled with this pandemic and going back to school. Real true anxiety, physical panic attacks, vomiting right before we have to leave.
“COVID created this cut in his tummy, this mesenteric lymphadenitis, and then, this anxiety that he has is the lemon juice, and it’s been poured into this cut,” Hobbs said. “We just really want to tell the world and all the other little boys and girls out there who are also maybe struggling with going back to school, that it’s OK and that you’re not alone.”
Hobbs hopes sharing her son’s story can raise awareness for other parents, and show how proud she is of him.
“He was so brave and so strong. And I think if anything’s going to get him over this anxiety hurdle, and if anything’s going to get him back to health quickly, it’s going to be the fact that he has already gone through the worst,” Hobbs said.
