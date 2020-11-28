When the remodeling of the Girl Scout House was finished, Bill Carrell thought he’d never seen such a celebration.
That was until Nov. 20, when a birthday brigade was held at Dorthy Miller Park in honor of his 90th birthday.
Horns from over 50 vehicles — cars, a Metropolis police truck, Metropolis fire truck and a few city bucket trucks — blared as well-wishers drove by Carrell and his wife Joann in parade fashion. Some stopped to shout birthday wishes, to drop off cards or to even sing “Happy Birthday.”
“I never dreamed anything like this,” Carrell said when his parade was over, then asking his son, “How did you get them here?”
“We didn’t, you got them out here,” was Tom Carrell’s reply.
The event was a surprise orchestrated by Carrell’s family after asking what he wanted for his birthday.
“I don’t want nothin’. People comin’ by and saying ‘happy birthday’ and talking to me means more than anything they can give me,” the birthday boy told them.
• • •
Carrell was born at 2 a.m. Nov. 21, 1930. His family lived in the upstairs of a two-story brick house where the Elks Lodge now sits. He joined the Metropolis’ volunteer fire department in 1948 a few days after his 18th birthday. Three years later, he joined the police force but “had to leave” it “to work for Uncle Sam” for two years. In the Army, he was trained as a combat corpsman, sent to work at William Beaumont Army Hospital in El Paso, Texas, as ward master on a contagious disease ward.
“When they found about me being a policeman, they wanted me in the MPs. They transferred me to the MPs, and I served my time there,” he said.
His military service concluded in the National Guard, during the time of the Korean conflict, for another 18 months.
When he got out of the Army, Carrell went back to the Metropolis police force, staying until 1957 when he went to the sheriff’s office for four years. In 1961, he went to work for Bonifield Brothers and then Trunkline Gas; eight years later he went back to Bonifield Brothers, retiring from the teamsters union in 1987. He also worked for Aikins Funeral Home off and on for 20 years, driving its ambulance service.
• • •
Carrell served as Metropolis fire and police commissioner for about six years. “I decided when Jim Penrod retired, I wanted to run for alderman.” So, he resigned from the commission and ran for Ward 2 alderman in 1997. He was elected five times and lacked nine months of filling his final term, resigning for health reasons in 2017. He served as alderman for 19 years, three months.
“The people of Ward 2 elected me five times. I enjoyed working for the people. I tried to take care of the people of Ward 2, and they took care of me,” Carrell said.
In almost 20 years as City of Metropolis alderman, Carrell helped with the new construction of or the renovations to the water plant, the sewer plant, two community centers, the Girl Scout House, the stations for the Metropolis Fire and Metropolis Police departments and the Metropolis Public Library.
“When I think about my time in the city, the good times I had,” he said. “I enjoyed all of it. I had a lot of good help, and the aldermen supported me 100%. I couldn’t have done it without the aldermen and the mayors.”
Carrell was also a large part of making the Hope Light Metropolis Lighthouse, located in Dorothy Miller Park, a reality.
“Bill has been working on the Metropolis Lighthouse ‘Hope Light’ project since its inception in 2005 when he became the chairman of the Metropolis Hope Light Project committee, working to promote the project and raise funds and obtain volunteer labor and materials to build the lighthouse,” said Rudy Bess, founding director of the Hope Light Foundation.
When the lighthouse was dedicated in November 2014, Carrell was named its keeper. He continues to oversee operation of the lighthouse and sales and installation of personalized walkway bricks. In honor of Carrell’s birthday, Bess proclaimed Saturday, Nov. 21, as “Bill Carrell Day at the Metropolis Lighthouse.”
• • •
Thanks to COVID, Carrell is spending a lot more time at home now.
“I’ve got a wife that helps me, and during my hard times, she’s there for me. She helps me do little things I used to not have trouble doing, now she’s there to help me do whatever I need to do. I couldn’t make it without my wife and my boys and my girl,” Carrell said.
The Carrells have been married for 51 years. They have four children — Gary Carrell, Debbie Loven, Stanley Oliver and Tom Carrell — along with three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
“I told my boys a week or so ago, ‘If someone offered me $1,000 or a five-minute conversation, I’ll take the five-minute conversion.’ I don’t need anything. I’ve just got a lot of friends and that means more to me than anything.
“I don’t feel 90. It’s hard to think back and believe I am 90. I’ve had a good life,” Carrell continued. “I’m just fortunate. I never expected anything like this. This is a total surprise. It makes you feel humble.”
And that was before the surprise birthday parade came.
“I’ve never seen anything like it in my 90 years. We had a celebration for the Girl Scout House, but nothing like this,” Carrell said afterward. “It’s nice to know you’ve got this many friends in the world, Massac County especially. I enjoyed it.”
