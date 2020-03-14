Friends of the Parks Paducah has launched an endowment aimed to help with the city of Paducah’s indoor recreation/aquatic center in Noble Park, the organization announced this week.
“Our mission for the Friends of the Parks is to create an endowment that will further inspire, educate and promote healthy living in Paducah,” group president Amanda Esper said. “We intend to give to entities that further our mission.”
The nonprofit set an initial $10 million fundraising goal for over five years to assist with supporting and maintaining the facility in the future, along with other community needs that fit its mission. The organization is an independent entity from the city and the city will not have input into how the funds are used, Esper said.
Friends of the Parks created a fund through Community Foundation of West Kentucky, which will administrate the new endowment. The nonprofit didn’t disclose how much funding has been raised in a news release that announced the endowment’s creation, which also stated it’s independent of the county government and Paducah Swim Team.
“We aren’t going to share that information at this time,” Esper said.
The nonprofit has been a topic in recent media coverage and for Paducah mayoral candidates, in relation to the recreation/aquatic center project, which has divided public opinion.
Mayoral candidates George Bray and Richard Abraham, who serves as a city commissioner, raised concerns at last Tuesday’s city commission meeting about the project’s financing.
Bray wanted the city to pause the project and get seed money before taking bids for the project, while Abraham cited previous projects, like the skate park and Boundless certified playground, that he said had startup funding. He was also concerned if the city would have a say in how funds are used and that the city’s involvement in the project could be a “wet blanket” on the fundraising initiative.
Meanwhile, after the meeting, Mayor Brandi Harless defended the project and Friends of the Parks on social media. She later reiterated to The Sun that Friends of the Parks was never intended to be the “make or break moment” for the project.
“If that was the intent, we would’ve had the money raised first,” Harless said. “That’s just a smart business decision, but that was never the intent. The intent is to set up an organization by which people can philanthropically support sports and recreation in our community.”
She described the organization as a “safety net.”
“I hope that what happens is the Friends of the Parks develop so much funding that they’re able to support other sports and recreation opportunities in our community that, oftentimes, our city and county budgets cannot do on our own,” Harless said. “So, this is just the beginning of setting up another option for ... sports and recreation in our community.”
Friends of the Parks currently has about 35 to 40 members. Its official website lists Esper as president, Melanie Patel as vice president, Jackie Smith as secretary, Mike Karnes as treasurer and Heather Pierce and Dr. Blair Tolar as directors.
“We have several plans in the works, such as a 5K fun run/walk through Noble Park, a summertime dinner in the park and several small fundraising events at local homes that we are working on nailing down in the near future,” Esper said, regarding fundraising events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.