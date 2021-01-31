Calvert City is in mourning today. Mayor Lynn Jones, 70, died early Saturday at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
“God called Dad home this morning,” Shannon Jones Anglin, his daughter, wrote on Facebook.
Jones underwent open heart surgery on Jan. 19 and had suffered complications but appeared to be holding his own on Friday.
Jones had been mayor more than 20 years and had served on the city council prior to seeking the mayor’s office.
“He was our guide, our mentor, our vision. Lynn was a wonderful man,” said City Administrator John Ward.
“Calvert City lost a true visionary in the passing of Lynn Jones,” said Councilwoman Neeta Hale in a Facebook post. “Without question, Lynn loved Calvert City. He dreamed big and accomplished much in his tenure as mayor. He will be missed. My thoughts and prayers continue for Nancy, Todd, Shannon and the rest of Lynn’s family.”
Jones attended elementary school at Calvert City and graduated from North Marshall High School in 1967. He attended Paducah Junior College and received his bachelor’s degree from Campbellsville College. He later did graduate work at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Dwayne Stice, a lifelong Calvert resident, remembered Jones beginning his career in banking at the Calvert Bank location on Main Street, “working his way up to the chief officer at the institution after it was acquired by the Bank of Benton (now CFSB).”
“He began his career in government as a member of the Calvert City Council, and in a move that surprised his wife, decided to run for mayor,” Stice recalled. “He was always committed to making Calvert City a better place to live and took great pride in the walking trail projects, the U.S. 62 corridor, and the improvements to the (Kentucky Dam) Airport.”
Jones’ next big project for Calvert City was its sesquicentennial this year.
“I was looking forward to organizing Calvert City’s Sesquicentennial alongside him this year,” said Blair Travis, director of marketing, communications and business development. “Mayor Jones was a dreamer, very much like myself, and we worked very well together. I’m sad for his family and sad for the city. He was 100% Calvert City and he will be greatly missed.”
Councilwoman Tanara Babcock said Jones was one who truly put his heart into serving his community.
“We each are allotted so many heartbeats in a lifetime. Mayor Jones has given every beat to his beloved city of Calvert City,” she said. “Mayor Jones was truly a remarkable and inspiring man.”
