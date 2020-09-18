FRIDAY LINEUP
TODAY
Graves County Public Library, Virtual Story Hour, 10 a.m., Facebook, @gravescountypubliclibrary, or call 270-247-2911 for more information.
Graves County Public Library, Virtual Story Hour Craft, 10:30 am., Facebook, @gravescountypubliclibrary, or call 270-247-2911 for more information.
SATURDAY
Paducah Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 306 N. Second St.
Kentucky Blood Center Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lone Oak Fire Department #3 Training Room, 111 W.B. Ford Drive, Paducah. Sign-up and questions, call 800-775-2522.
Graves County Public Library, Icehouse Race Car Derby Workshop, 10:30 a.m., call 270-247-2911 for more information.
