TODAY
Marshall County Public Library, Aaron Harp-Live Magic Show, 6 p.m., Online at http://facebook.com/MarshallCoLibrary/.
SATURDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Program: Nature Kids, 10 a.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
Marshall County Public Library, Virtual SRP Event: KY Shakespeare, 2 p.m., http://facebook.com/MarshallCoLibrary/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.