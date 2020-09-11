TODAY
Graves County Public Library, Virtual Story Hour, 10 a.m., Facebook, @gravescountypubliclibrary, or call 270-247-2911 for more information.
Graves County Public Library, Virtual Story Hour Craft, 10:30 am., Facebook, @gravescountypubliclibrary, or call 270-247-2911 for more information.
SATURDAY
Jefferson Street Area 11th Annual Yard Sale, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., all participants and individuals attending are encouraged to wear masks.
Paducah Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 306 N. Second St.
Jackson Purchase RC&D Foundation, Clark’s River Fun Canoe/Kayak Float. Registration is 8 a.m, event begins 9 a.m. Sheehan Bridge Road Launch Site, Reidland, 270-832-2557.
