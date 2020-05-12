Four people were transported for medical treatment Sunday after a two-vehicle crash in McCracken County.
Around 4:50 p.m., McCracken County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Old U.S. 60 and Rickman Road intersection for a crash with injuries.
According to the sheriff’s office, the crash investigation showed Lela Lester, 80, of Salem, was driving a white car when she failed to recognize the stop sign on Rickman Road at Old U.S. 60.
A news release states Lester continued into the intersection through the stop sign and the front of her car hit the passenger’s side of a white car driven by Tammie Edwards, 54, of Paducah, who had been traveling westbound on Old U.S. 60
The sheriff’s office identified Edwards’ passengers as Stephanie Hook, 54, and Kelan Edwards, 4, both of Paducah.
The crash impact spun Edwards’ vehicle off the roadway, where it hit a ditch and a parked van that belonged to George Shelman, before it came to rest in Shelman’s front yard near the intersection.
The sheriff’s office reported all the occupants from both cars were taken to local hospitals by Mercy Ambulance for treatment of injuries that ranged from minor scrapes and seat-belt burns to broken bones.
