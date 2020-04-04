The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) 2020 Week of the Eagles has been canceled.
The week celebrates the history and tradition of the Screaming Eagles division by bringing together troopers past and present for celebration and spirited competition. It is often referred to as the homecoming for Fort Campbell.
The weeklong event, which was scheduled for May 15-20, will not be held this year as originally planned due to safety considerations related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This was a very difficult decision,” said Maj. Gen. Brian Winski, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell. “The health of our soldiers, our families and our veterans must remain Fort Campbell’s top priority.”
There are plans to incorporate some of the Week of the Eagles signature activities into other events later in the year. Activities being considered include the Fort Campbell Boot Display, Retiree Appreciation Day, Division Run, Division Review and Air Assault competitions.
“It is important that we find the right balance between safety, readiness and tradition, and that we maintain adherence to (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and (Department of Defense) guidelines for all planning considerations," Winski said.
Although several weeks away, the decision was made now to account for planning and travel considerations.
Three confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been found on post at Fort Campbell, including one active-duty soldier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.