The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell plan to host a virtual town hall meeting at 6 p.m. today to discuss measures at Fort Campbell to mitigate the spread of COVID 19.
Maj. Gen. Brian Winski, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell, will lead the town hall discussion. Additional division and garrison leaders and medical experts are expected to contribute, according to a news release.
It will be livestreamed on Fort Campbell’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FortCampbell.
The news release said Fort Campbell’s goal is to preserve readiness, and to protect health and welfare of soldiers, families and the Fort Campbell community. Leaders are working the challenges associated with preventing the virus’ spread, in coordination with civilian partners and authorities.
