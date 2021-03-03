Funeral arrangements are set for former WPSD Local 6 sports director Larry McIntosh. McIntosh died Monday at the age of 81. (Obituary, Page A6)
McIntosh was a native of Mayfield. He studied journalism at Murray State University, but McIntosh first went into a career in business before joining the team at Local 6 in 1983, as he owned a men’s clothing store in Mayfield.
In his decade at the station, McIntosh won numerous awards for his sportscasts. He also hosted Murray State’s basketball and football coaches’ shows and did play-by-play announcing.
Current sports director Jeff Bidwell announced McIntosh’s passing on Monday.
“This television station has been around since 1957,” Bidwell said. “I have been blessed for nearly two decades to be a part of a very small fraternity of people that have held the position of sports director here at WPSD.
“It is with great sadness that I report we have lost another member of that fraternity, as Larry McIntosh has passed away at the age of 81.”
One of McIntosh’s sidekicks from WPSD was Paul Brown, who served as assistant sports director while McIntosh was at the station. Brown remembered McIntosh on Tuesday:
“Larry made the decision to cover every single sports program in the entire WPSD region,” Brown stated. “We interviewed coaches and players from Mount Vernon to Martin, from Fort Campbell to Dexter, and every town in between.
“It was Larry who pushed for the most comprehensive local sports coverage possible and set a standard that carries on to this day. He respected all the athletes and coaches, but he was always a Mayfield Cardinal at heart! Larry was a devoted husband and father, and it was a great honor for me to call him a colleague and a friend.”
Ron Beaton was a news anchor during McIntosh’s time at the station. He remembered McIntosh fondly Tuesday.
“Larry McIntosh was a very fine sportscaster. He possessed a great personality on the air and in person,” Beaton said.
“In the 1980s, Larry and Paul Brown created our extended Friday night sports coverage that lives on to this day as ‘Gridiron Glory.’ He and Paul did some excellent work for our station back then.
“Larry loved high school sports. His coverage and excitement energized high school sports at time when that was really needed.
“He was a good friend and a valued team member at WPSD.”
After he left WPSD, McIntosh stayed attached to the sports world, calling high school sports play-by-play and hosting a radio show at WYMC in Mayfield for many years.
McIntosh is survived by a wife and two daughters.
Services will be at 4 p.m. Thursday at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.