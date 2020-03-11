Former teacher aide gets 90 days

The former McCracken County teacher’s aide who admitted to sending a nude photo of himself to a minor must spend 90 days in jail, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Zachary Rudolph, formerly an instructional assistant at Lone Oak Middle School, previously pleaded guilty to one count of indecent exposure. He had been charged with two counts of prohibited use of electronic communications systems to procure a minor regarding sex offenses, but one of those charges was dropped and one reduced as part of his plea agreement.
Rudolph was arrested in November 2018 after the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a complaint that Rudolph had been supplying e-cigarettes to minors.
According to the complaint, if the minors didn’t have money for the devices they could send Rudolph nude photos instead, deputies said.
Rudolph asked for probation Tuesday, telling McCracken County Circuit Judge Tony Kitchen “I never thought I’d be here,” adding that the time since he was charged has been “awful.”
“I’m sorry for what I’ve done. I’ve made some bad decisions, but I’m a good person. I just want the opportunity to move on,” Rudolph said.
Kitchen denied the request, telling Rudolph that granting probation would depreciate the seriousness of the offense.
“You were in a position of trust and you took advantage of that position to the detriment of at least one of your students,” Kitchen said.
“That cannot be overlooked.”
