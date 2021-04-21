Ten journalists, including a longtime Paducah Sun editor, will be inducted in the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame in an online ceremony May 4.
Bill Powell, who retired at 65 after a 45-year newspaper career, is among the inductees.
His love of writing stories was spotted when he was a fourth grade student at Symsonia. His teacher stopped at his desk one day and asked him to think about being a newspaper reporter, wrote retired journalist Bill Bartleman in a 1984 article.
After joining the Navy, he was released from the service because of a health problem. In late 1941, he began working at The Princeton Leader, hired by then-owner G.M. Pedley, and paid $17.50 a week. On Dec. 7, 1942, he left Princeton for a full-time job at what was then known as the Paducah Sun-Democrat, making $25 a week.
Powell worked for the Paducah newspaper 28 years, rising to the position of executive news editor. He was roving editor until fired by editor Edwin J. Paxton Jr. on March 21, 1970. He blamed the dismissal on his “attempt to do too many things on my own” and “having too many bosses. I caused some of my own problems. I took over too much and didn’t ask anybody anything.”
He went to Lexington for about a year, then in the spring of 1971 was hired as editor of the Shopper News, a Paducah weekly. By the end of the summer, the Louisville Courier-Journal hired him as its west Kentucky bureau chief. He stayed in that position until his retirement.
Powell was known for the way he worked press conferences. Once he thought all had been asked that needed to be asked, he would say to the person being interviewed, “I want to thank you for taking time out to meet with us, and I am done and declare this press conference over.”
He had several opportunities to work for politicians, but resisted because of his dedication to journalism. He did serve a four-year term as regent of Murray State University.
MSU awards a Bill Powell Memorial Scholarship in recognition of his community service.
Powell becomes the third person with media roots in Princeton named to the Hall of Fame. Al Tompkins, a Caldwell County High graduate whose first broadcasting job was with WPKY, was inducted in 2008. Chip Hutcheson, who served as publisher for 41 years in Princeton (The Princeton Leader and The Times Leader) was inducted in 2012.
Other inductees this year are:
• Michael Collins, who covers economic issues and the White House for USA Today.
• The late Bill Cox, who served as an editor at The Honolulu Star-Bulletin and Courier-Journal.
• Monica Dias, senior counsel for content and intellectual property at The E.W. Scripps Co. and former reporter for The Cincinnati Post/The Kentucky Post.
• John Lansing, president and CEO of National Public Radio and former managing editor at WAVE-3.
• Keith Lawrence, longtime reporter and columnist with the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer.
• The late Chuck Olmstead, who was a longtime reporter with WHAS-11.
• Keith Runyon, former editorial page editor of The Courier-Journal and editorial writer of the Louisville Times.
• Pam Spaulding, former photographer of The Courier-Journal.
• Melissa Swan, former reporter and anchor for WHAS-11.
