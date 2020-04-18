Ronald J. Kurth, the eighth president of Murray State University and the 45th president of the U.S. Naval War College, died April 10 in Jacksonville, Florida, after a long illness. He was 88.
A naval aviator who became an expert on the Soviet Union, Kurth presided over the Naval War College from 1987 to 1990 and played a key role in achieving academic accreditation for the institution.
After retiring from the Naval War College and a 36-year Navy career, Kurth continued his work in academia. He served as president of Murray State from 1990 to 1994, was the dean of academic affairs at the Air War College and president of St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy in Wisconsin.
“Admiral Ron Kurth dedicated his life to public service and education,” MSU President Bob Jackson said. “He honorably served Murray State University and his country during his lifetime.
“I had the opportunity to work with Admiral Kurth during his time here, and he was passionate about advancing the interests of the university in our region, state and nation.”
Kurth is survived by his wife of 65 years, Charlene; sons Steven, John and Douglas Kurth; daughter Audrey Kurth Cronin; and nine grandchildren.
Kurth’s decorations include the Navy Distinguished Service Medal for his work as Naval War College president and the Defense Department Distinguished Service Medal for his accomplishments as defense attache in Moscow.
