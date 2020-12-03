The former GenCanna building in downtown Paducah has been sold to a Florida-based investment group, The CO Holding Company LLC. It was sold in early November for $1,050,000.
For the last two years, the building has been owned by hemp manufacturing company GenCanna. GenCanna had plans to turn the building into a light manufacturing facility, but it never did anything with the building. After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year, GenCanna was forced to sell the building.
Local real estate agent Ben Sirk is working to find a tenant for the building. He said he’s in the early stages of listing the building for lease.
The former GenCanna building was included in the City of Paducah’s application for a Tax Increment Financing district. A TIF district allows a local governing body to keep a portion of the state sales tax generated in the district for a period of time. Now that the former GenCanna building has sold, it’s unclear who or what will move in the building, or how it’ll impact the proposed TIF district.
“The former GenCanna building is important to be able to reap the most TIF revenues, that is potential, potentially generated out of this site,” Paducah Downtown Development Specialist Katie Axt said Wednesday.
Axt said getting someone in the building is important for the TIF so the city can keep more of the tax revenue that is invested in the building. She said the building isn’t a make-or-break factor though. Axt said the city will move forward with the TIF even if the building is empty at first.
“The TIF is going to move forward whether or not something happens in that building or if it takes longer than expected,” Axt said. “Plans change and this TIF is a 20-year plan, so you know over time there might be differences in the types of uses or the level of investment.”
The Paducah TIF district isn’t a done deal, as the city is still awaiting final approval from the state. The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority is responsible for approving TIF districts. KEDFA is set to meet later this month and possibly discuss Paducah’s proposed TIF. Axt said at this point, final approval for the TIF district probably won’t come by the end of this year.
“Final approval and executing the documents is probably more likely in early 2021,” Axt said.
Axt said they will monitor who moves into the building and adjust their TIF investment projections accordingly. Sirk said he hopes to have the building fully listed for lease by the end of this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.