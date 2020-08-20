Former District Judge Clark unveils courthouse portrait

CADIZ — Jill Clark returned to the Trigg County Courthouse on Tuesday where she had presided over the 56th Judicial District Court of Kentucky for 20 years, but the occasion was not a matter of law.
Clark unveiled her official portrait to hang in the courthouse. The unveiling program was led by Circuit Judge C.A. Woodall III with closing remarks from Special Circuit Judge Jamus Redd and District Judge Natalie White.
“I was very pleased when Judge Woodall asked me if we could do this today on the same day as the ratification of the 19th Amendment,” Clark told the audience. The Constitutional amendment granting women the right to vote was ratified Aug. 18, 1920.
“As I thought about it, I figured out that without the 19th Amendment, I wouldn’t be here. I wouldn’t have been able to serve as a district judge for 20 years.”
Clark noted that the Declaration of Independence made the American colonies free from the rule of Great Britain in 1776 and Black men gained the right to vote nationally in 1870, but women did not get that right until 1920, and that Black men and women were discouraged from voting in the South through Jim Crow laws until the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
“And so, here I am today — thank you, 19th Amendment — and women voted and helped me to become the district judge for the 56th Judicial District for 20 years,” she said. “And I do acknowledge and thank the men that voted for me, also.
“I have tried to serve to the best of my ability; I have loved my job. I want to thank everyone who voted for me. I want to thank everyone who worked with me and helped me be a better judge.”
Clark was one of only a handful of female judges in Kentucky, and said her 1998 campaign saw an attitude from some voters that women should not be judges.
“There is still a large population that does not believe that women should be judges,” she said after the ceremony. “I was told that at the Livingston County Stockyard by a gentleman. He told me no, women didn’t need to be judges — I remember that clearly.
“A lady who was running the office talked back to him, and I figured I got more votes by her taking care of him than anything I could have said.”
Clark served the 56th District, which encompasses Trigg, Caldwell, Livingston and Lyon counties. She was elected to the bench in 1998 as the first female district judge for the circuit. She retired Dec. 31, 2018.
Retirement did not take her far from the bench, as she continues to serve as a special family court judge and a criminal case mediator.
Clark graduated from Lone Oak High School and earned a degree in political science from the University of Kentucky, graduating from the J. David Rosenberg College of law at UK in 1978.
She began her legal career as a public defender in McCracken County, also serving as a legal aid lawyer. She later opened a private practice, also serving as a domestic relations commissioner in family court and a trial commissioner.
As a judge, Clark established the circuit’s drug court in Trigg County.
“Her other accomplishments include her diligent efforts to serve firmly but fairly as district judge, treating all who appeared before her with dignity, equally and justly,” Woodall said at the unveiling ceremony.
Clark said she has been filling in for other judges when they take sick leave or vacation and enjoys playing tennis.
“Right now, I’m sitting as a conflict judge in Calloway and Marshall counties for the family court judge that was just appointed there,” she said. “Also, I have my first grandchild. Unfortunately, they live in Hawaii, but I intend to be a full-time grandmother.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.