The Confederate flag flying in front of the Marshall County Courthouse continues to draw reaction.
Former county commissioner Misti Drew emailed the county's fiscal court members Monday to express her dissatisfaction with the county's installation of the flag without proper procedure or input from the public.
"I, like many other citizens in our community, do not oppose the flag or the proud symbol of heritage it represents to many of our local community members," Drew wrote. "However, as elected officials, you cannot simply ignore the fact that to many others, the flag has become a symbol of hatred, racism and exclusion."
Marshall County Commissioner Justin Lamb has said the flag is part of a Civil War monument that will hopefully be permanent. It flies above a cannon, and a Union flag has been ordered to complete the monument. The flag is currently flying solo in recognition of April as Confederate History Month.
Lamb said the flags to accompany the cannon monument were authorized by Judge-Executive Kevin Neal.
The effort stems from the Marshall chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV), of which Lamb is a member. SCV members purchased the flagpole, and the Confederate flag was purchased out of Lamb’s personal bank account. A Marshall County Special Projects crew, managed by Gary Teckenbrock, who is also a SCV member, installed the flag.
Drew hopes the issue can be brought to a vote since fiscal court meetings are currently restricted to the public due to COVID-19.
"Every commissioner should have the ability to solicit community input on something that impacts our reputation as a whole," she said.
"You realize this same flag was banned from being on Marshall County school grounds in years past and would have been banned outright from being flown in the backs of vehicles had they been able to — not because we do not realize that for some, the flag symbolizes a rich history of pride in fighting for the confederacy, but because we cannot ignore that for many of our own local residents, the same flag has a very different meaning.
"It should not be up to us to determine who is right or wrong when there are so many other positive things we could be doing to unify and strengthen our community."
A Change.org petition to remove the flag started about two weeks ago by Blake Wilson has amassed nearly 300 e-signatures.
"We need to be united as Kentuckians. Installing a Confederate flag doesn't honor anything or anyone; it merely tears at unhealed wounds caused by the legacy of racism and white supremacy," Mills' petition reads. "Such things belong, if anywhere, at museums and certainly not in front of courthouses, which are supposed to be sanctuaries of justice."
Reaction to the fiscal court’s decision to fly the Confederate flag prompted the Kentucky State NAACP to send a letter to Judge-Executive Neal asking for the flag’s removal.
“The NAACP, Kentucky State Conference opposes the placement of the Confederate flag or any symbol of hate on any government property or public place,” state NAACP President Marcus D. Ray wrote.
“Though it took a while for America to extend the rights guaranteed under the Constitution to all people, the placement of the Confederate flag on government property goes against everything this country was founded on.”
Ray directly opposes the SCV endeavor.
“The Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) say that the second American Revolution was fought for liberty and freedom and their Constitutional rights. However, the SCV left out that those rights they wanted to preserve did not apply to the American slave,” Ray wrote. “So, while we support the right for a private person to exercise their First Amendment right to freedom of speech or expression on private property, that same freedom of speech or expression does not or should not extend to property that is owned by all the people.”
The NAACP representative would go on to invoke the words of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in reference to using symbols of war: “I think it was wiser moreover not to keep open the sores of war, but to follow the examples of those Nations who endeavored to obliterate the marks of civil strife and to oblivion the feeling it engendered.”
Writing generally about the use of the Confederate Flag, Ray said, “Even today, the Confederate flag despite the claims of heritage is still being used as a symbol for hate.
“It does make one wonder why the SCV has never made a public statement denouncing the use of the Confederate battle flag’s use as a symbol of hate. I have tried on several occasion to reconcile the two positions and on the use of the Confederate battle flag as both a symbol of heritage and hate and I have not been able to do it.”
