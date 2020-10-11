MAYFIELD — A former city employee, cited on alleged theft charges, was arraigned in Graves County District Court on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the employee has reportedly made restitution with the city.
Jason Darnall, former ballpark and sports manager for the City of Mayfield, was arraigned on three counts of Theft By Failure To Make Required Disposition of Property, which included amounts of $600 on June 25, 2020, $450 on July 12, 2020, and $750 on Aug. 22, 2020.
According to the citation, Darnall accepted three check payments for field rentals from Xtra Innings Baseball. The checks were to be payable to Mayfield-Graves County Ballpark. According to the report, when each payment was being made, Darnall allegedly advised the payee to make the checks payable in his name, “calling it his raise.”
The report by the Mayfield Police Department stated he then deposited or cashed the checks using his personal account.
District Court Judge Deborah Crooks informed Darnall that two of his charges were felonies as they were above $500, with the lowest check classifying as a misdemeanor. Because two are felonies, the judge automatically entered a not guilty plea.
An inquiry at Mayfield City Hall resulted in the Messenger being informed that Darnall already had paid restitutions; however it was not immediately clear how that would affect the case.
He was appointed a public defender at the arraignment and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 21. Due to a prior commitment which Darnall informed Judge Crooks of, Graves County Attorney John Cunningham said the hearing could potentially be delayed or not even require Darnall’s presence.
